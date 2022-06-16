Blogger shows what it's really like to travel when you're plus-size

A body-positive blogger has been sharing what it's really like to travel when you're plus-size.

Jae’lynn Chaney, 25 is a 6XL (UK 24) and medical factors such as PCOS and hypertension mean her weight has fluctuated over the years - but she still loves to travel the world with her partner.

From tiny toilet cubicles she can barely stand in, to airlines that don't cater seatbelts to larger people, she's highlighting every bugbear that many will never have had to think about, and shining a light on the lack of inclusivity.

