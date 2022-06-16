Man gets favourite trainers tattooed so he doesn't have to re-buy them

A man who was sick of having to replace his favourite trainers time and time again has taken the leap and had them tattooed onto him permanently.

Dean Gunther, a tattoo artist based in Manchester, UK, shared the work he'd done for a customer, which took two hours to draw and eight hours to tattoo.

The Nike Dunks that were inked on cost around £150 a pair to replace, so you can't say he's not innovative...

