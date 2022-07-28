Meet the goats helping to prevent wildfires

A herd of 600 goats are helping to prevent wildfires in California with their herbivorous appetites.

Based in Lake Chabot Regional Park, the animals are cutting back trees and creating fire breaks.

"350 goats can take down about an acre a day of land growth," says Terri Oyarzun, owner of Goats R Us, the company supplying them.

While the hired help apparently costs millions, it's already paid off, and saved areas that would've previously caught fire from going up in flames.

