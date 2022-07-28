Led By Donkeys just highlighted everything wrong with the Met Police in new video

Led By Donkeys are back with another video holding society's failures accountable - and this time, it's the Metropolitan Police facing their wrath.

In a nine-minute video highlighting the flaws of the force, Patsy Stevenson, who was arrested at a vigil for murdered Sarah Everard, narrates their wrongdoings dating back to 1993.

Unfortunately for them, there was no escaping it, as the entire thing was projected onto the side of New Scotland Yard's building.

"No apologies or empty promises will bring back the lives lost," Patsy poignantly ends with.

