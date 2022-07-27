Video

Far-right TV channel appears to beg liberals to save them after they're dropped by network

Far-right TV channel One America News has sent out an urgent plea in an attempt to save it, as it was dropped by its only carrier, Verizon.

In a broadcast message, seemingly aimed at the liberals they consistently bash on-air, Alison Steinberg insisted that 'we all come together' to help the channel.

"It is absolutely crucial that for one we defy the powers that be, that we all come together, set aside our differences in a unified effort," she said.

"Enjoy your freedoms while you've still got them."

