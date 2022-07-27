McDonald's cheeseburgers are having their first price hike in 14 years

McDonald's fans, it's time to grab your favourite snack quickly, because many menu items are about to be increased in price.

Because of recent inflation, even the iconic cheeseburger is about to have its first price hike in 14 years, taking it from 99p, to £1.19.

"We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could," CEO Alistair Macrow wrote in an email to customers.

Some items will remain unaffected, and franchises could have different pricing altogether.

