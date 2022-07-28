12-year-old gives powerful testimony opposing West Virginia abortion law

A 12-year-old has given a powerful testimony at a hearing opposing a new West Virginia abortion law, that would ban it except in the most extreme cases.

“If a man decides that I’m an object, and does unspeakable, tragic things to me, am I, a child, supposed to carry and birth another child?” Addison Gardner of Buffalo Middle School asked lawmakers.

“Some here say they are pro-life. What about my life? Does my life not matter to you?”

The overturning of Roe v Wade allows states to make their own decisions.

