Mothers Against Greg Abbott show reality of abortion in the US

Political group Mothers Against Greg Abbott have created a viral advert campaign depicting the reality of getting an abortion in the US.

Aimed at Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott's abortion views, the clip sees a couple being denied a termination, despite a doctor confirming their baby has a serious abnormality and won't survive after birth.

“There is only one person who can make this choice, and that person is Greg,” the doctor tells the couple, prompting the father to ask: “Who the f*** is Greg?” before panning to a photo of Abbott.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.