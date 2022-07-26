DJs and artists hold ‘clean-up rave’ in bombed Ukrainian building

DJs in Ukraine have hosted a 'clean rave' which saw volunteers clear up debris from bombs to the backdrop of club music.

200 young people turned up in the northern village of Yahidne as DJ Oleksandr Buchinskiy set up his turntables on a stack of ammunition boxes, and people began to shovel at a local culture hall.

"I like electronic music and I used to party", says one of the organisers, 26-year-old Tania Burianova. "But now it’s wartime and we want to help, and we’re doing it with music."



