The actress who play's Sandy in the West End musical of Grease, has recalled the moment she had to inform the audience of Olivia Newton-John's passing.

"She absolutely was with us tonight in spirit and she’ll be with us for the rest of the run," Olivia Moore said, before returning to the stage to sing 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'.

"I will never sing it the same now," she added.

Newton-John passed away at her home in California aged 73 after a battle with breast cancer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.