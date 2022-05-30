Texas governor booed as he visits site of the Uvalde school shooting

Texas Governor Greg Abbott received an unwelcome reaction as he visited the memorial of those killed in the Uvalde massacre to lay flowers.

Abbott is known for his history of loosening gun laws, and in 2021 signed off on the public being able to walk around with a hand gun without a permit.

"Our children are under constant attack in this community. We need help," one woman shouted as the crowd booed. “Shame on you, Abbott!" another heckled.

19 children and two adults died in the shooting.



