Republican senator blames 'wokeness' for school shootings

Republican senator Ron Johnson has blamed "wokeness" and critical race theory for school shootings, in the wake of the Uvalde massacre.

"We stopped teaching values in so many of our schools. Now we’re teaching 'wokeness'," he said in a new interview. "We’re indoctrinating our children with things like CRT, telling, you know, some children they’re not equal to others and they’re the cause of other people’s problems.”

"This is a much larger issue than what a simple new gun law’s going to – it’s not going to solve it."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

