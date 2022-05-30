CNN interrupts coverage of the Texas shooting to report on another mass shooting

CNN was forced to interrupt its coverage of the Uvalde massacre to report that there had been another mass shooting - this time in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

It's thought six people were shot, but no one has died so far.

"Mass killings like Buffalo and Uvalde become national news, but many mass shootings do not, they just end up being local stories," said the host, announcing the tragedy. "The common threat is not the police response, or whether the doors were locked, the common threat is the destructive weapon."

