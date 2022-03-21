A young Ukrainian girl who went viral for her rendition of 'Let It Go' from Frozen while trapped in a bunker has performed the country's national anthem at a special charity concert.

In an arena in front of tens of thousands of fans, Amelia Anisovych, 7, sang in aid of the 'Together with Ukraine' benefit in Poland. Ukraine's national anthem in English translates to 'Ukraine's glory and freedom are not dead yet'.

The little girl fled the war-torn country with her siblings, while her parents stayed behind.

