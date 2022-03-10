This Morning gives update on viral Ukrainian girl singing 'Let it Go'

Phillip Schofield has given an update on a young Ukrainian girl who went viral from a clip of her singing Frozen's 'Let It Go' from a bomb shelter.

Following a two day journey, the host was able to confirm on This Morning that Amelia Anisovych, 7, along with her gran and siblings, had made it safely to Poland.

The video has gained millions of views as those in the bunker cheered her on.

To sign our Refugees Welcome petition click here and if you're able to donate please click here.

