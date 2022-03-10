Girl who inspired Encanto character gets BAFTA invite from director

A British girl who was the inspiration behind a character from Disney's Encanto has been invited to attend the Bafta ceremony by the film's director, Jared Bush.

12-year-old Lowri Moore grabbed Disney's attention when she wrote to them aged nine asking for more heroines to wear glasses, in a bid to see more people that looked like her in the media.

She was surprised by Jared while doing an interview on BBC Breakfast, who went on to call her his "hero", and added that he's excited to share his "Disney secrets" with the youngster.

