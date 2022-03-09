Airbnb users send money to Ukraine by booking Kyiv reservations

Airbnb users are showing support to Ukraine by booking reservations in the country that won't get used.



This new method (which involves booking a stay as close to the current date as possible) means 'local hosts' can receive money directly, and help keep themselves safe while sheltering from the current Russian invasion.



Airbnb has also waived fees for hosts in Ukraine, meaning they will receive everything.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.