19-year-old Call of Duty player with no military experience goes to fight in Ukraine

A 19-year-old boy with "no military experience" has gone to fight in Ukraine, according to his mum.

The Call of Duty fanatic, known only as Jamie, has apparently "never shot a rifle" and had been joking about going to the war-stricken country before contacting a London organisation to confirm it. He left 36 hours later.

Jamie has been checking in with his mum regularly to let her know he is safe.

To sign our Refugees Welcome petition click here and if you're able to donate please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.