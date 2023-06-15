News anchor caught on hot mic saying 'slay' over the saddest report of the day

A news anchor has been left red-faced after she was accidentally caught with her mic on dubbing the saddest story of the day as a 'slay' - kind-of.

Giselle Hood was super proud of the performance she'd put in during her live intro, however, when the camera cut to a terribly sad story of a shooting in the local area, her microphone hadn't been turned off.

As a reporter explained the atrocity, Hood could be heard saying 'slay' (in reference to how well she did), but given the circumstances, it came across as something entirely different.

Awkward.

