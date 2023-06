Beachgoers in Florida were left terrified over the weekend when a huge black bear emerged from the ocean out of nowhere.

The huge creature swam in the water in the Gulf of Mexico to cool off, before crawling out and strolling casually past visitors, before disappearing in some sand dunes.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and it's reportedly not too uncommon for bears to take a dip in fresh water.

What a sight.

