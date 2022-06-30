Bernie Ecclestone says he'd still 'take a bullet' for 'first-class' Putin

F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has admitted he'd "still take a bullet" for "first-class" Vladimir Putin, during a tense Good Morning Britain appearance.

The 91-year-old was asked if he still regarded the Russian president as a friend.

"What he’s doing is something he believed is the right thing he was doing for Russia," he said. Unfortunately, he’s like a lot of business people, like me, we make mistakes from time to time."

"I’d still take a bullet for him...I’d rather it didn’t hurt, but I’d still take a bullet for him."



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

