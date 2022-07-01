Putin mocks Johnson for claiming he wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if he was a woman

Vladimir Putin has hit back at Boris Johnson's claims that the Ukraine war would not have started 'if he were a woman'.

The Russian president is currently on a visit to Turkmenistan, and spoke with reporters on the comments.

"I just want to recall the events of recent history, when Margaret Thatcher decided to launch military operations against Argentina for the Falkland Islands. So, a woman took the decision to launch military action," he mocked.

"Therefore it's not an entirely accurate reference from the British prime minister to what is happening today."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

