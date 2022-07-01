Russian presenter blasts Boris Johnson as 'chubby' with a 'woman-like' figure

Russian state TV has claimed that ‘chubby Boris Johnson is jealous of Putin’s good shape’, following a viral moment from a recent G7 summit, which saw leaders mock the Russian president's topless photos.

"Allegedly the Russian president started the war solely because he feels macho," said Olga Skabeyeva, who is known as Russia’s ‘Iron Doll’.

"I guess we can assume that chubby Boris with a woman-like figure – we saw those weird photos of him – is just jealous of the Russian president, who is in good shape."

