Donald Trump was 'restrained' as he 'grabbed limo steering wheel' in US Capitol riots

A former White House aide has suggested Donald Trump wanted to join Capitol rioters on 6 January 2021.

Cassidy Hutchinson spoke at an investigation, saying Trump became irate when told he wouldn't be going.

"I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," she quoted Trump saying to Secret Service agents.

Trump denied the accusations on Truth Social, writing: 'Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is 'sick' and fraudulent.'

