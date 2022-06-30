Boris Johnson has awkward run-in with Turkish president at Nato summit

Boris Johnson had a rather tense greeting from Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a Nato summit in Madrid.

Erdoğan appeared behind Johnson, grabbing him on the shoulder as the prime minister awkwardly shuffled out of his grasp, removing his hand, before saying "hello friend."

The pair later had a finger-wagging match when the Turkish leader made a joke about Boris, before Joe Biden stepped in to ease the tension.

In 2016, Johnson won a 'most offensive Erdoğan poem' competition, where he called him a 'wankerer'.

