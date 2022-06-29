Boris Johnson says Ukraine invasion wouldn't have happened if Putin was a woman

Boris Johnson claims the Ukraine invasion wouldn't have happened 'if Putin was a woman'.

"If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it’s what he’s doing in Ukraine," he said on German broadcaster, ZDF. "If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has."

The prime minister also argued ‘you need more women in positions of power’ to avoid similar situations developing.

