Bernie Ecclestone says Lewis Hamilton should've 'brushed aside' Nelson Piquet racism

Bernie Ecclestone has Lewis Hamilton should 'ignore' Nelson Piquet's racist slurs, as it 'didn't mean something bad'.

"I've known Nelson for an awful long time. I was with him a couple of weeks ago. It's not the sort of thing Nelson would say meaning something bad," he said on GMB.

"He probably thinks lots of things he says which might upset us or might feel a little bit offensive.... to him it's nothing. It's just part of conversation."

Piquet's daughter is the girlfriend of Hamilton's rival, Max Verstappen.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

