Elon Musk has admitted it's been 'painful' to run Twitter, but buying the social media platform was something that 'needed to be done'.

Calling himself the former-CEO (he insists he's handed over all power to his dog), Musk spoke with the BBC in a last-minute interview from the company's HQ.

"The pain level of Twitter has been extremely high, this hasn't been some sort of party", he says. "Were there many mistakes made along the way? Of course."

Twitter's employee count has plummeted from 8,000 to just 1,500 in the last couple of months.

