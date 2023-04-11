Doctor supporting strikes reveals eye-watering number of people on NHS waiting lists

A doctor supporting this week's strike action has revealed the staggering number of people on waiting lists to be 7.2 million.

"This is more than the people we have living in Scotland", Dr Sumi Manirajan told Sky News. "The government isn't operating a health service, they're operating a waiting list... we can't solve this without doctors."

Junior doctors have begun a 96-hour walkout today (11 April) in hopes of a pay rise equivalent to 35 per cent.

