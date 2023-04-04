Moment hero skier spots trapped snowboarder waving from underneath mountain of snow

x
Video
Bodycam footage has captured the moment a hero skier spotted a snowboarder buried by snow and saved him from the near-death experience.
Francis Zuber was hitting the slopes in Mount Baker, Washington, when he spotted Ian Steger poking out the snow, waving from a tree well.
"I'm seeing this little flash of colour, just very strange, it caught my attention to make me stop and reassess," Zuber said.
Despite being a snowboarder of over 30 years, it turns out Steger had mistakenly fallen into the hidden pit, causing snow to bury him.
