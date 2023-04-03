King Charles launches sweets and biscuits range in unexpected career move

King Charles III has officially launched his own confectionary range using his own £6,000-per-print artwork.

The treats are being sold on the monarch's Sandringham Estate, ranging from £4.99 to £7.99, and adorned with his water colour painting of the sprawling house.

However, many have noticed the products, which include biscuits and sweets, must have been designed before the death of the late Queen, as Charles is referred to as the Prince of Wales on the packaging.

