Streamer Adin Ross has responded to a livestream incident which saw him being 'tricked' into looking a photo of his 'naked sister' (thankfully it turned out it wasn't).

Ross was left furious during the stream, but has since found the OnlyFans model who was actually in the image, and even attempted to bring her into a new live with his sister to help clarify the situation.

"Look, bottom line guys, I'm clearing this up, it's not her. I swear to God, I know my sister, I know her morals", he told fans.

