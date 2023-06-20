The missing Titanic submarine is operated by £43 games console controller

The saga of the missing Titanic submersible just got even more creepy, with a resurfaced video showing that the vessel is allegedly operated by a games console controller that can be bought for £43.

CBS science reporter David Pogue got on board the Titan in summer 2022 for a look around, showing cramped conditions and what he described as 'improvised' features.

“The guy who built the sub told me yeah, that stuff's all kind of janky but the important thing, like the capsule that contains the people in the air, that was co-designed with NASA", Pogue said.

The vessel, containing five people, has gone missing in the mid-Atlantic Ocean.

