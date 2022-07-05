Alex Jones goes on bizarre 4 July rant about alien forces and cyborg slaves

Alex Jones is back with another bizarre rant, and this time, his focus was on 4 July and what it means to him.



“I declare a Declaration of Independence against the alien force," he began on InfoWars. "[It] is attempting to exterminate the majority of us, and force the minority to merge with AI computers and become cyborg slaves of Satan.”

The controversial host recently blamed monkeypox on the Covid vaccine, and referred to the Texas massacre as 'opportunistic' - so alien-gate is just the latest in his 'what on earth?' moments.





Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

