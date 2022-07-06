Ed Balls dances along to 'Bye Bye Boris' song blasting out in back of GMB report

As GMB hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid reported from outside Parliament, activist Steve Bray took it as the perfect opportunity to spice things up.

'Bye Bye Boris' blared out in the background of the live broadcast, and Balls even found time to have a little jig.

Reid didn't realise what the lyrics to the song were saying as she questioned if the pair were going to be asked to do karaoke.

Major resignations from chancellor Rishi Sunak and heath secretary Sajid Javid have left Boris' leadership under speculation.

