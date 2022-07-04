The Queen's job description has been reworded following the Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's job description has been re-worded following the Platinum Jubilee, which saw her miss a number of engagements due to mobility issues.

The 96-year-old's 'official duties' now are now far broader, and she has less responsibility as Head of State and Head of Nation.

The 'Head of State' role previously had 13 essential elements, whereas the updated version highlights that she “encompasses a range of parliamentary and diplomatic duties” and "receives" other visiting heads of state.

Other members of the royal family may also undertake official duties on her behalf.

