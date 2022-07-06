Boris Johnson finally reveals what would make him resign

Boris Johnson has revealed what circumstances would make him resign - and it sounds like it could be a way off.

The prime minister found himself the subject of plenty of criticism during PMQs, as ministers continue to fall like dominos.

"If there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on," he said of what would force him out.

"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he's been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going, and that is what I will do."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

