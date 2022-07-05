Today's Cabinet meeting is the most insanely miserable thing you'll see today

Cameras were allowed into a cabinet meeting this morning (5 July), and it's safe to say you couldn't make up the gloomy expressions of the Conservative MPs gathered around the table.

Sajid David, Nadine Dorries, and Thérèse Coffey were just some of those looking less-than-impressed as the Chris Pincher scandal is the talk of Downing Street.

A letter shared by Lord McDonald, a former top civil servant, claims the government are “not telling the truth” about allegations over Pincher’s behaviour - however, this meeting remained about the economy, leaving it unspoken.



