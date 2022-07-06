Seven times Boris Johnson apologised for things he thought he'd get away with

Boris Johnson has a real knack for apologising - but a lot of the time, it's because he's been caught for something he perhaps thought would slip through the net.

From Partygate, to the handling of Covid, and more recently, allegations against fellow MPs, he's had many 'sorry' moments to account for.

So, naturally, we compiled some of the best ones together.

Rule-breaking culture is just one of the reasons Johnson has seen a shift in attitudes from his cabinet, leading to a number of resignations.

