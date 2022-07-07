Newsnight recreates Oscars 'In Memoriam' section with MPs who've resigned

Newsnight viewers had an incredible laugh as last night's programme (6 July) ended with rolling credits of every MP who had resigned, to the tune of 'Bittersweet Symphony'.

Likened to the Academy Awards' 'In Memoriam' section, a photo of Boris Johnson in black and white was the backdrop as the names rolled over the top.

The last name, of course, was Johnson himself with a question mark on it, as pressure mounts for him to go.

