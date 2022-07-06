Jacob Rees-Mogg somehow still believes Boris will be prime minister for over 20 years

Despite an influx of resignations from politicians who were formerly his biggest fans, Jacob Rees-Mogg believes Boris Johnson has a few more years left in him as prime minister yet. Over 20, to be exact.

"I'm going for Walpole...Walpole did 21 years," he said on Sky News, when asked if he thinks we'll have a new primer minister by the end of the year.

"I should like to think the prime minister will do better than that."

Robert Walpole was in power in the 1700s.

