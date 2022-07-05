Powerful moment serving civil servant calls LBC and encourages colleagues to quit

In a call that's been dubbed 'one of the most powerful' that's ever been heard on radio, LBC have shared the moment a serving civil servant rang up and encouraged his colleagues to quit their jobs.

"Stop it now, get up from your desks, walk away, no more," the caller can be heard saying on James O'Brien's show, adding that the facilitating of 'lies' were what had tipped him over the edge.

"It's becoming embarrassing...how day after day [can] senior cabinet ministers knowingly go to the media and lie to the public?"

