Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson a 'rat' in tense PMQs stand-off

Keir Starmer branded Boris Johnson a 'rat' during today's fiery PMQs session, as he blasted his 'awful behaviour'.

"Doesn't that just sum him up?" the leader of the opposition told the house. "Anyone quitting now, after defending all that, hasn't got a shred of integrity.

"Mr Speaker, isn't this the first recorded case of the sinking ships fleeing the rat?"

Labour frontbenchers were spotted waving goodbye to Johnson in mockery, as he tried to defend the ongoing resignations of politicians who were previously his biggest supporters.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

