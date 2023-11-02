OnlyFans star left devastated after receiving $176,000 tax bill for odd reason

Australian OnlyFans star Tasha Paige has been left in shock after receiving a tax bill worth a whopping $176,000 (£92,759).

However, it's not as straight forward as it sounds, as her initial tax bill was supposed to be $86,000 (£45,328), but she has to pay GST (goods and services tax) as 'her body is an object'.

"Someone who doesn't even recognise sex work as real work", she joked about the government's reasoning.

"I will and I can complain about this."

