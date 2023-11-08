TV host apologises live on air for Googling 'horny crocs' on work phone

An Australian TV host found herself in an awkward situation live on-air, when she was forced to admit she'd been Googling 'horny crocs' on her work phone.

In the segment on The Project, Sarah Harris and Waleed Aly got onto the topic of a crocodile mating frenzy in Queensland, caused by the noise of Chinook helicopters above them.

"I’ve been doing a bit of a deep dive," Harris admitted, staring down the camera.

"Apologies to Channel 10 because I’ve made some unsavoury searches on my work phone this afternoon."

Aly quipped back: "Nice cover, Sarah."