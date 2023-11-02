Jordan Peterson drops bizarre music video posing as anarchist

Just when the world couldn't get any more bizarre, Jordan Peterson has dropped a surprise music video that involves him dressing up as an anarchist.

The controversial commentator posted 'The Postmodernist Drinking Song' to YouTube, describing it as an ode to a Monty Python song, racking up over 350,000 views in less than 24 hours.

'We'll drink and drink and drink while on the brink, the brink, the brink, those saviours of the known universe', the lyrics read.

Ben Shapiro, Dave Rubin, and Douglas Murray all also appear in the video.

