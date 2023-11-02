Man drank ‘warm urine’ after delivery driver mixed up cups from van

A man in Utah got a nasty shock when a delivery driver passed him a cup of urine instead of the milkshake he ordered - and it was already too late when he found out.

Caleb Woods didn't even think to check the drink he was handed, until he fell ill after taking a sip.

Doorbell footage shows the moment Woods called the driver back to his house to confront him, and he claims he got the cups confused as he is often unable to take breaks and has to go to toilet in his van.

However, Woods claims he didn't even get all of his money back after the incident. Ouch.

