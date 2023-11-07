News reader mortified after accidentally commenting on guest's neurological condition

BBC Breakfast presenter Ben Boulos was forced to apologise to a guest after he accidentally mistook her neurological condition for enthusiastic body language.

Teresa Wickham, a retail analyst, appeared for an interview to discuss 'shrinkflation', when Boulos thought that her head shaking was her disagreeing with his points.

"You’re shaking your head Teresa, you can’t believe it either!", he said, before the guest quickly responded: “No I’m shaking my head because I’ve got dystonia so don’t worry.”

The host apologised and there were no hard feelings.