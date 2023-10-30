People are obsessed with this catchy NHS anti-smoking ad from the noughties

People have just discovered an NHS Scotland anti-smoking advert from the noughties, and it could definitely pass as a radio hit.

'Why Do You Keep On Running Boy?' was released in 2000 by a 'girl group' aptly named 'Stinx', about how smoking made people not want to go near them.

The bikini-clad women, clutching cigarettes, can be seen chasing down men at the beach, who are doing the most to get away from them.

'I wish you'd stop, because I'm getting out of breath', they sing. It was released officially the following year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.