Truth behind Canadian skies 'glowing pink' is not what you'd expect

Video
A mysterious pink glow has been spotted over the skies of Delta, British Columbia this week - but it's not aliens, or a nod to Barbie.
Locals were posting photos and videos online of the bizarre phenomenon, with speculation mounting that it could even be the Northern Lights.
However, the rumour was quickly debunked by Delta Police, who say it was purple light pollution from a local commercial cannabis factory.
What a buzzkill.
Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next News
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
x